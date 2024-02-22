Nuh violence: Haryana Police slaps UAPA charges on Congress MLA Mamman Khan

Nuh (Haryana): Charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been slapped against Congress MLA Mamman Khan in Haryana in connection with the Nuh violence case.

The charges have been slapped against the Ferozpur Jhirka MLA in a case lodged at the Nagina police station here.

Police have added charges under anti-terror law UAPA to the FIR, Khan's counsel said on Wednesday.

Police had earlier accused Khan of inciting violence and being in touch with those involved in sharing provocative posts on social media platforms. Besides, he also faces some other charges in the FIR.

Khan was arrested last year in connection with the Nuh violence case and granted bail by a court subsequently.

Tahir Hussain Rupariya, the counsel of the accused, said he had sought a status report from the court and the document revealed that charges under the UAPA have been added to the FIR.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Nuh after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs on July 31 last year. The violence had spread to the adjoining areas, including Gurugram, where an imam was killed.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Haryana Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed questioned why the UAPA has been invoked in three cases registered at the Nuh police station and another at the Nagina police station after the challan was presented in the court.

He said the UAPA is invoked against terrorists.

In one of the cases, a Congress legislator has been booked under the stringent law, Ahmed said while questioning why the UAPA was not invoked in the Gurugram case where an imam was killed.

Earlier, police slapped charges under the UAPA against the accused in three cases connected to the killing of two home guards and a Bajrang Dal member and an attack on a cyber police station six months ago.

While the charges were not included in the initial FIRs, court documents showed that these were added to the challan presented in the court to oppose a bail petition filed by the accused.