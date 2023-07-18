NUJS will co-host meet of future lawyers to discuss challenges, legal issues

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) The National University of Juridical Science (NUJS), West Bengal, and law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co will host the first edition of the 'WB NUJS-SAM Fintech Moot Court Competition, 2023-24' to discuss and debate on key legal issues on August 5-6.

Twenty leading college teams will debate on the challenges associated with regulating private crypto currencies before an eminent panel of judges at the NUJS campus here, organisers Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The participants will focus on the challenges faced by regulators while developing a framework to regulate virtual digital tokens and assets, the statement said.

"We are delighted to collaborate with NUJS to host the inaugural NUJS-SAM Fintech Moot Court Competition, 2023-24. We hope the competition will allow the lawyers of tomorrow to come face to face with key legal issues of today," the statement quoted Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas partner Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia as saying.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas is one of India's leading full service law firms and known globally for its track record in cases of mergers, private equity, insolvency and bankruptcy, dispute resolution, capital market, banking and finance among others. PTI SUS MNB