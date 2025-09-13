Numaligarh projects will position Assam, NE at centre of global green energy landscape: Puri

Numaligarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday asserted that projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Numaligarh Refinery, will place Assam and the entire northeast at the centre of the global green energy and petrochemical landscape.

He said these projects are a reflection of the central government’s commitment towards “net zero” and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

In a post on X, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore on Sunday.

“There is tremendous excitement and palpable enthusiasm in the people as they eagerly await Hon’ble PM’s arrival tomorrow in Numaligarh,” said Puri, who reached the town in Golaghat district ahead of the PM’s visit.

He said the Rs 5,000-crore second generation Bioethanol plant, which will be inaugurated by Modi, is the first such unit in the world to utilise bamboo, a plant abundant in the northeast.

A zero-waste plant, it utilises every part of the bamboo to produce high-value industrial chemicals, he said.

“This plant also champions Net Zero producing 25 MW of green electricity,” the Union minister said.

Puri said the Rs 7,000-crore polypropylene plant, the foundation for which will be laid by Modi, is equally important as it “will (reduce) India’s polypropylene import dependency by 20 per cent”.

It will generate foreign exchange savings of USD 85 million every year and create employment equivalent to 75,000 man-days annually, he said.

“These reflect PM Modi Ji’s love and dedication for the people of Assam and the North-East, and his commitment toward #NetZero and #AtmanirbharBharat,” Puri added. PTI SSG RBT