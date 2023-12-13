Number of applications for Jharkhand govt's housing scheme may cross 10 lakh: Soren

Jamtara, Dec 13 (PTI) The number of applications for the state government's housing scheme is likely to cross 10 lakh, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Wednesday.

Addressing a programme in Nutandih village in Jamtara district, Soren said that his government launched the 'Abua Awas Yojana' after the Centre turned down repeated requests for providing more houses under the PM Awas scheme.

"We decided to fulfil the housing requirements of our people with money from the state exchequer. So, we launched 'Abua Awas Yojana' with a target to provide houses to 8 lakh people. The way people are applying for the scheme, the number of applications would cross 10 lakh. The government would fulfil the demand even if it takes a little time," he said.

Soren said the scheme is seeing massive enquries and applications at the ongoing 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' (your schemes and your government at your doorstep) camps.

From the function, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for 24 projects worth Rs 23.33 crore, and inaugurated 68 projects worth Rs 21.88 crore.

Reiterating that the Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand on account of coal that is mined from the state, he said, "If we get the money, Rs 2,500 can be given per month under the universal pension scheme as against Rs 1,000 per month given at present. LPG cylinders can also be provided at Rs 500." Soren said his government was working to strengthen the rural economy and empower villages.

"But, our opposition continues to create obstacles in the state's progress, and has been conspiring to defame the government," he alleged.

Soren said his government has approved the construction of 500 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 300 crore, and 220 km of "high-quality roads" at Rs 250 core.

"We have also approved the construction of Birbinidia bridge in Jamtara, which will cost around Rs 270 crore," he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM