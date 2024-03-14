Number of Assam govt schools receiving grades in evaluation drill falls

Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) The education department on Thursday reported a decline in the number of state government-run schools and students obtaining grades during an evaluation exercise compared to the previous year.

The government announced the results of 'Gunotsav 2024', a statewide assessment conducted from January 3 to February 8 to evaluate the performance of 38,97,323 students enrolled in 43,491 schools. Schools with an enrollment of less than 30 students were excluded from the grading calculation.

According to the report, 32,421 schools received grades this year as against 41,507 in 2023, down by 3.78 per cent.

Out of these, 11,592 schools got A+ grade, 14,933 received A, 4,603 got B, 1,032 got C and 261 got D. In the year-ago period, 12,047, 19,085, 7,673, 1,948 and 754 schools were marked with A+, A, B, C and D grades, respectively.

Likewise, 38,97,323 students received grades in 2024 compared to 41,35,163 last year, a fall of 5.75 per cent.

A total of 16,12,184 students received A+ grade, 11,52,671 got A, 5,95,865 got B, 2,57,313 got C and 2,79,290 got D. In 2023, 15,77,966, 13,44,188, 6,85,372, 2,63,589 and 2,64,048 students had received A+, A, B, C and D grades.

The report mentioned that a total of 18,098 external evaluators, including ministers, MLAs, chief secretary, senior civil servants, police officials and college teachers were engaged in the 'Gunotsav' exercise.

"To recognise and encourage them and to continue their constant effort in imparting quality education to children, Rs 25,000 to each of the 12,047 schools getting A+ grade will be transferred to their bank accounts as incentive," Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

At an official function here, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially distributed the incentive.

"It is an important day for education and sports in Assam today. We are releasing the results of Gunotsav 2024 and distributing scholarships for girl students from the minority communities. We are also giving appointment letters to sportspersons," he said.

'Gunotsav' was first organised in 2017 and prior to 2024, four rounds of this exercise have been conducted covering all the districts of Assam. PTI TR TR MNB