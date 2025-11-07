Number of beneficiaries enjoying free electricity in Delhi rises under 8-month BJP rule

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The number of power consumers getting zero bills soared under eight month old BJP government in Delhi, as compared to the same period last year, officials said on Friday.

Free electricity was a major poll plank of the outgoing AAP government in Delhi in the Assembly polls held in February. Its leaders used to claim during campaigning that the BJP will scrap the free electricity scheme in Delhi after coming to power.

Under the scheme, consumers having monthly use of upto 200 units are charged nothing. Fifty percent subsidy is provided on monthly consumption of 201-400 units.

According to the official data, the number of consumers getting zero amount power bills stood at 26,59,447 in October this year. The total number of beneficiaries of the scheme was 49,64,036 including 23,04,590 consumers provided 50 percent subsidy.

In October 2024, the total number of beneficiaries of the scheme was 47,79,071 including 24,64,762 getting free electricity and 23,14,308 consumers paying half billed amount.

The BJP government was formed in Delhi in February.

According to the official figures, the total number of beneficiaries of the scheme were 56,80,548 in February, 54,43,742 in March, 55,72,476 in April, 47,27,198 in May, 40,95,699 in June, 40,17,074 in July, 40,17,074 in August and 40,17,074 in September.

The number of beneficiaries who received zero amount bills, were 21,95,989 in September, 19,31,356 in August, 18,26,223 in July, 19,73,426 in June, 24,83,959 May, 36,95,975 in April, 43,73,629 in March and 43,86,631in February.

The total number of beneficiaries for the 8 months in 2024 were 49,83,620 in February, 52,81,809 in March, 52,95,627 in April, 45,41,151 in May, 34,27,615 in June, 36,44,598 in July, 38,33,568 in August, 44,76,175 in September and 47,790,71 in October.

The number of beneficiaries who got zero amount power bills in the same 8 months in 2024, were 35,85,328 in February, 42,38,244 in March, 36,25,929 in April, 24,32,373 in Mary, 16,51,361 in June, 16,49,846 in July, 16,81,701 in August, 21,41,495 in September and 24,64,762 in October.

Power department officials said that the number of beneficiaries record monthly variations based on seasonal changes and usage pattern determining consumption.

There are around 60 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi. The annual budget of the BJP government for 2025-26 has a provision of Rs 3,843 crore for the Power department including Rs 3,600 crore for subsidy.

The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved the continuation of the power subsidy scheme for the financial year 2025-26 in April. PTI VIT NB