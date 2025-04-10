Number of consumers paying zero power bills doubled in last 3 years of AAP govt in Delhi: officials

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) In the last three years of AAP government in Delhi, the number of consumers paying zero power bills more than doubled from around 23 lakh in 2022 to nearly 44 lakh in 2025, officials said on Thursday.

The number of consumers paying 50 percent subsidy reduced from 22.28 lakh in 2022 to around 13 lakh in 2025, they said.

Official data showed that the number of consumers getting zero bills on monthly consumption of upto 200 units soared ahead of assembly polls in February 2025.

In October 2024, the zero bill consumers were 24.64 lakh. This number rose to 43.86 lakh in February 2025.

The BJP won the assembly polls forming government in Delhi after 27 years, bagging 48 of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. The ruling AAP lost power managing to win only 22 seats.

The number of consumers availing free electricity on monthly consumption of upto 200 units, stood at 22.82 lakh in April 2022. This number rose to 36.25 lakh in April 2024. Further the number of such consumers became 43.86 lakh in February 2025.

In comparison, the number of consumers getting 50 percent subsidy on monthly consumption of 201 to 400 units , was 22.28 lakh in April 2022 which became 16.69 lakh in April 2024. It further went down to 12.93 lakh in February 2024, data showed.

Free electricity was one of the flagship schemes of the previous AAP government under which monthly consumption of upto 200 units was free for domestic consumers. The domestic consumers using 201 to 400 units of electricity per month were provided 50 percent subsidy capped at over Rs 800.

The domestic consumers in Delhi number around 60 lakh, officials added. PTI VIT NB NB