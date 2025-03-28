Number of contractual teachers is more than regular teachers in GNDU: AAP MLA

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) AAP legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Friday raised the issue of the strength of contractual and part-time teachers being more than the regular teachers in Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

During the question hour on the concluding day of the budget session in the Punjab Assembly, Amritsar North MLA Singh pointed out that in the university school of financial studies of GNDU, there were nine regular teachers and 26 contractual or part-time teachers.

In the Punjabi department, there were only three regular teachers and seven contractual and part-time teachers and in the computer science department, there were six regular teachers and 22 contractual and part-time teachers, he said.

He said in all the departments of GNDU, there was a shortage of regular teachers.

Moreover, the salary of contractual and part-time teachers was very low, said Singh.

There were many departments which did not have regular heads of departments, he said.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, in his reply, said the AAP government is recruiting regular teachers in colleges and universities.

"The contractual and part-time teachers, who had earlier been appointed, will be part of the system. Our government raised their salaries. No guest faculty has been asked to leave," said Bains.

Earlier, the minister said that Guru Nanak Dev University is enhancing its academic standards from the 2025-26 session.

"It will introduce 50 skill-based courses, a dual degree programme with foreign institutes, and an Ethical AI Centre. The curriculum will align with NEP 2020, featuring an interdisciplinary approach, the Academic Bank of Credits, and Multi Entry-Multi Exit programmes.

Quality control will be ensured through the Internal Quality Assurance Cell. The university will also promote research, industrial training, start-ups, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) among faculty," he said. PTI CHS HIG