Number of counsellors in Goa schools to rise from 96 to 175: CM

Panaji, Jul 22 (PTI) The number of psychological counsellors in schools across Goa would be increased from 96 to 175, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Responding to a question tabled in the assembly by Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar, Sawant said 96 counsellors and 16 supervisors have been appointed in 198 high schools and 61 higher secondary schools for the academic year 2024-2025, while 50 counsellors have been appointed for colleges.

"The number of counsellors will be increased from 96 to 175 with respect to high and higher secondary schools. These counsellors provide a safe space for students to navigate academic pressure, personal struggles and social anxieties. By offering confidential support, they equip the students with emotional well-being," the CM told the House.

The number of college counsellors depends on the strength of students, he added.