Number of devotees restricted for Banke Bihari Temple's Mangala Aarti on Janmashtami

Mathura (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Only 1,000 devotees will be permitted to attend the 'Mangala Aarti' at the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Janmashtami night to prevent any accident due to overcrowding, officials said on Wednesday.

Agra Divisional Commissioner Ritu Maheshwari, during a meeting on Janmashtami preparations, said the restriction is being maintained for the second consecutive year to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Overcrowding during the Mangala Aarti led to the death of two women due to suffocation in 2022. Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that the millions of devotees who come from across the country and abroad can have a safe and trouble-free darshan of their deity," Maheshwari said.

The meeting, attended by District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey and other officials and temple managers, focused on ensuring smooth and secure arrangements during the festival.

According to the officials, the restriction on the number of devotees during the Mangala Aarti was implemented last year to prevent overcrowding and avoid any potential accidents.

Municipal Council Chief Executive Officer Shyam Bahadur Singh said that five main stages and 19 smaller ones will be set up across Mathura for cultural programs during the festival. Folk singers and cultural groups have been invited to perform.

Municipal Commissioner Shashank Chaudhary said that 22 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been formed to maintain cleanliness, with 14 teams deployed in Mathura and eight in Vrindavan.

"These teams will ensure that the routes used by devotees remain clean and there is no pile up of garbage. Bhandaras (community feasts) will be allowed only under strict conditions to prevent littering," he said.

The Divisional Commissioner also emphasised the need for robust security arrangements during the festival, with specific attention to areas around Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. PTI COR KIS RT RT RT