Number of digitised archival pages available on NAI portal crosses 10-cr mark

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The number of digitised pages of archival documents available on the portal of the National Archives of India has crossed the 10-crore mark, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, he also shared some data related to the Abhilekh Patal, the digital depository of the National Archives of India (NAI).

"10 Crore Pages of History are now at your fingertips! Gives me great joy to share that as of 4th May 2025, the #NationalArchivesOfIndia has crossed 10 crore digitised pages of historical documents that are available on #AbhilekhPatal," he said. The Union minister said the digitisation project of the NAI is to make historic documents in possession of this institution, more accessible to the public.

"Do revisit our glorious past, that has been digitally documented one page at a time, with this mega effort to make Bharat's archival heritage closer to the public than ever before," he said.

The NAI is an attached office under the Ministry of Culture.

It was established in 1891 as the Imperial Record Department in Calcutta (now Kolkata). Following the transfer of the capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the present building of the NAI was constructed in 1926 which was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens.

The transfer of all records from Calcutta to New Delhi was completed in 1937.

The NAI is the custodian of the non-current records of the government of India and holds them in trust for the use of administrators and researchers.

Apart from its vast collection of public records, the NAI also houses a rich and ever-growing collection of private papers of eminent Indians from all walks of life, who have made significant contributions to the nation.