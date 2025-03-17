Number of labourers for whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid to be increased

Sambhal (UP): Whitewashing work continued for the second day on Monday at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, a mosque official said and added that the number of labourers will be increased from Tuesday.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Talking to reporters, the Masjid's sadar (president) Zafar Ali said, "Today 13-14 people are working. ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) officers are sitting in Jama Masjid and the work is going on under their direction and supervision." He also said arrangements for lights are also being made and this work is also being done by ASI. The number of labourers will be increased from Tuesday, Ali added.

The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid began on Sunday morning under the supervision of the ASI in line with a high court order, an advocate of the mosque committee said.

The Mughal-era mosque here has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

While hearing objections raised by the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee against the ASI survey report, the Allahabad High Court had on March 12 directed the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the mosque's outer wall within a week. The mosque committee had also sought permission for whitewashing, additional lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.