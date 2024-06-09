Number of ministers from MP in Modi govt's third term remains same as second term at 5

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) The number of ministers from Madhya Pradesh in the Narendra Modi government that was sworn in on Sunday remained the same as in the previous term at five.

While Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Virendra Kumar and Jyotiraditya Scindia were ministers at the Centre in the previous government, the third term of the Modi government saw Scindia and Virendra Kumar being retained, while stalwart and MP's longest serving chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dhar MP Savitri Thakur and Betul MP Durga Das Uikey were inducted.

Tomar and Patel were fielded in the 2023 assembly elections and subsequently made Speaker and minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, while Kulaste, who was minister at the Centre four times, was not included this time.

Chouhan's induction into the cabinet saw celebrations by BJP workers in front of his residence in Bhopal.

"The country is so happy that Narendra Modi has become PM for the third time. The country will benefit immensely from the experience of Chouhan," Anil Agrawal Lily told PTI.

BJP workers led by BJP MLA Mukesh Tandon also celebrated Chouhan's appointment as union minister.

Celebrations were also held by kin and supporters of Savitri Thakur.

State BJP chief VD Sharma thanked PM Modi for inducting five MPs from Madhya Pradesh in his government. PTI MAS ADU BNM