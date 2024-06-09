Number of ministers from MP in Modi govt's third term remains same as second term at 6

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) The number of ministers from Madhya Pradesh in the newly sworn-in Narendra Modi government remains unchanged at six, consistent with the previous term.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Rajya Sabha member L Murugan were ministers at the Centre in the previous government.

Murugan belongs to Tamil Nadu but was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.

In the third term of the Modi government, Scindia, Murugan, and Virendra Kumar were retained, while stalwart and MP's longest serving chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dhar MP Savitri Thakur and Betul MP Durga Das Uikey were inducted.

Tomar and Patel were fielded in the 2023 assembly elections and subsequently made Speaker and minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, while Kulaste, who was minister at the Centre four times, was not included this time.

Chouhan's induction into the cabinet saw celebrations by BJP workers outside his residence in Bhopal.

"The country is so happy that Narendra Modi has become PM for the third time. The country will benefit immensely from the experience of Chouhan," Anil Agrawal Lily told PTI.

BJP workers led by BJP MLA Mukesh Tandon also celebrated Chouhan's appointment as a Union minister.

Kin and supporters of Savitri Thakur also celebrated.

State BJP chief VD Sharma thanked PM Modi for inducting five MPs from Madhya Pradesh in his government.