Number of Naxal-hit states, districts has considerably gone down in last 10 years: LS told

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The number of Naxal-effected states and district have gone down considerably in the last ten years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the number of effected states have gone down to five from 10.

He also said the number of districts hit by Left Wing Extremism have also gone down from 126 to 11.

Rai added that besides improving security infrastructure in such states, schools, ITIs, Kaushal Vikas Kendras, banks and ATMs have been set up as part of overall development. PTI NAB NB