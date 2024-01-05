Number of Puducherry voters increases by 1.36 percent

Puducherry Jan 5 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry and its outlying areas of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam have 10,20,914 voters spread across 30 assembly constituencies, the final published list released by District Collector E Vallavan here on Friday showed.

Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar in a separate release said 13,735 voters were added to this list which marked an increase of 1.36 per cent. The final list also states that women voters (5,41,437) outnumber their male counterparts (4,79,329) with 148 coming under the transgender category.

While Puducherry has 23 assembly constituencies, Karaikal has five and Mahe and Yanam have one each. Jawahar said that Puducherry region now has 7,94,335 voters, Karaikal has 1,66,214, Mahe 31,010 and Yanam 39,355.

The list also has 26,959 voters in the age group of 18-19 years.

The summary special revision of photo electoral rolls was conducted in Puducherry from October 27 to December 9 last year with January 1, 2024 kept as a qualifying date. PTI CORR ANE