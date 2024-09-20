Number of rapes increasing in Odisha under BJP rule: Congress

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Friday alleged that women are not feeling safe in the state as the law and order has collapsed under the BJP rule and more incidents of rape are taking place.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress' women's wing leader Sonali Sahu alleged that crime against women, especially rape and gang rape, has increased in the state during the new BJP government’s tenure.

“During the previous BJD government, one rape case was reported in every 2.30 hours. Now, at least one rape case is being reported every hour. More number of gang rape cases were reported in the past 100 days of the BJP government,” she alleged.

Citing an example of a recent case, she said, seven youths "gang-raped" a 22-year-old woman in Dhenkanal while similar cases were reported in Bargarh, Sundergarh, Nabarangpur and Balasore districts.

"Just two days ago, a 10-year-old tribal girl was gang-raped and murdered in Nabarangpur district. The girl was studying in class 5. Before she could understand the world, such a tragic incident happened to her," Sahu said.

She said the government has taken such a sensitive issue very lightly. Neither anyone from the government including district administration nor any BJP leader reached to the victim’s family, she alleged.

“All have become mute spectators and they behave like nothing has happened. If any small incident would take place in any non-BJP-ruled state, the chief minister immediately tweets. But, in this case, he remained silent,” the Congress leader alleged.

As the women have lost faith in the BJP government, they are forced to commit suicide, which is unfortunate, she further alleged.

Atrocities against women including rape and gang rape has been increased in the state. It seems that Odisha is competing with Uttar Pradesh in crime against women, she added.

The Congress leader claimed the police-public ratio in Odisha is very low, and most of the cops are busy providing security to national-level BJP leaders and state ministers.

Manisha Das Pattnaik, another Congress leader, criticised Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in charge of the Home Department, over the recent police ‘sexual assault’ on a woman friend of an army officer in Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

“We have adopted zero tolerance towards atrocities against women. No one will be spared and action will be taken against all culprits irrespective of his/her power and position,” senior BJP leader and cabinet minister Suresh Pujari said.

Stating that the law will take its own course, Pujari said all the culprits will be punished. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN