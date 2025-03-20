Number of rice mills being increased to speed up paddy procurement, payments: J'khand CM

Ranchi, Mar 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said his government is increasing the number of rice mills in the state to expedite the procurement of paddy from farmers and ensure timely payment for their produce.

Soren was responding to a question raised by Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) legislator Jairam Mahto in the assembly over delays in payment to farmers for paddy procurement.

Mahto also asked whether the government could implement a one-time payment system for paddy purchase.

Food and Public Distribution Minister Irfan Ansari, in his response, said: "Fifty per cent of the payment is released to farmers when the government purchases paddy, and the remaining amount is paid after verification. Implementing a one-time payment system could lead to corruption." Intervening in the matter, the chief minister stated that the entire process — from procuring paddy from farmers and delivering it to rice mills — works in a rotation system, and farmers are paid only after this exercise is completed.

"Delays in procurement and payment sometimes occur due to limited space and shortage of rice mills. To address this, we are increasing the number of rice mills across the state, which will help accelerate both procurement and payment," Soren said.

Earlier, BJP legislator Neera Yadav raised concerns about the alleged removal of beneficiaries from the list of the JMM-led government’s ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’.

She claimed that after receiving three installments, many women had been removed from the beneficiary list over authentication issues.

Yadav also urged the state government to organise awareness camps to inform women about the criteria for receiving benefits under the scheme.

Minister Chamra Linda assured the BJP MLA that the government would review her suggestions. PTI SAN RBT