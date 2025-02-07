Number of salt pans in Goa dwindled to 40, govt to conduct their survey: CM Sawant

Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced in the legislative assembly that the government will conduct a survey of all the salt pans in the state, whose number has now come down to 40 from more than 100 in the past.

Responding to a question in the House, he also said those involved in salt farming at these salt pans would be covered under the central government schemes.

Sawant announced that salt produced at these units would be procured and used for industrial purposes.

"There used to be more than 100 salt pans in Goa, but their number has now come down to 40...There was a village named Agarwada in North Goa that was known for salt pans. But in this village also, the number of salt pans has dwindled," he said.

The issue of salt pans was raised in the House during the ongoing winter session of the assembly by Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA Viresh Borkar, who sought "justice" to salt farmers.

"The industry department, which had submitted the report about salt pans in the state, had missed out some of the important villages where salt farming was undertaken traditionally," he said.

Those involved in salt farming are not covered under the central government schemes launched for their benefit, Borkar alleged.

Responding to the issue, CM Sawant said the state government will conduct a survey of these traditional salt pans in the state in association with the Goa State Biodiversity Board.

Experts from Goa University are being roped in to conduct the study, he said.

"The state government has also tied up with an industrial unit located at Verna industrial estate (in South Goa), which will procure salt from local farmers. That salt will be used for industrial purposes as there is no demand from locals for it," he said. PTI RPS NP