Number of seats to be contested by AIADMK in polls will be announced by election panel: Jayakumar

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) The number of seats that the AIADMK will be contesting in the forthcoming assembly polls will be officially announced by the election committee that has been formed to hold the seat-sharing talks with alliance partners, senior party leader D Jayakumar said on Wednesday.

AIADMK heads the NDA in Tamil Nadu. Its constituents include the BJP and TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK.

Speaking to reporters, the former minister said, "The (seat sharing talks) are all internal matters. AIADMK has formed an election committee for that. I am part of another committee which is preparing a manifesto. So, the election committee will officially inform about the number of seats." Jayakumar was responding to a query about whether the BJP was asking for more number of seats to contest in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

To another query about TVK leader Vijay hitting out at the AIADMK during his party rally, Jayakumar said that the actor-politician should come and meet the media at the first place.

"Instead of meeting the media and responding to the questions raised by the media, he (Vijay) is delivering speeches that are already prepared by (TVK leaders) Aadhav Arjuna and Arun Raj," he alleged.

Jayakumar continued to attack Vijay, stating that the TVK even when it was ready to offer power-sharing in the government, not even one party had come forward to form an alliance with it.

He also hit out at the ruling DMK government over the law and order situation.

"The DMK will face a huge defeat in the elections. They are spending huge funds on various government schemes thinking they can win the polls. But they cannot.

"Not only that, there is a complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Even two people lost their lives in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli recently. The state has become unsafe," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH