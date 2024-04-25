Number of technologically advanced forensic labs needs to be augmented: NHRC

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The number of technologically advanced forensic laboratories in India needs to be "augmented for expeditious examination", the NHRC said on Wednesday.

Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission, Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, during a core group meeting here also said that investigation and forensics examination should be part of the process and "not independent" of each other.

The NHRC on Wednesday organised a core group meeting on criminal justice system reforms, the rights panel said in a statement.

The focus was on finding ways to address delay in forensic reports, areas of improvement in the prosecution system, and simplification of language used in organs of criminal justice system.

During the discussions, it was emphasised that public prosecutors play a very important role at the trial stage and therefore, it is necessary to create a "cadre-based service" of public prosecutors to ensure transparency and merit in their appointment, the statement said.

A training academy should also be set up for them with a research and analysis wing. They also need to be supported with proper office infrastructure, it said, adding that the witness examination should be the "prerogative of the public prosecutor and not of the judges".

The meeting, in hybrid mode, was chaired by the NHRC chairperson in the presence of core group members, experts, academicians, representative of civil society organisations and senior officers of the Commission.

Justice Mishra said forensic examination in the criminal justice system plays a critical role. Delay in forensic examination results in delayed justice, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The number of technologically advanced forensic laboratories needs to be augmented for expeditious examination, he said.

The digital forensics also needs to be strengthened in the wake of "new challenges" of cyber-crime to reach the culprit fast, the NHRC chief added.

He emphasised on increased systematic coordination among public prosecutors, forensic teams and the police.

For this, their training in the legal provisions, the concept of trial and the importance of forensics is necessary for reforms in the criminal justice system for speedy trial ensuring that any innocent person doesn't suffer, the NHRC chief said.

Justice Mishra also said that public prosecutors need to be given exposure to forensics and the concept of trial.

He said language is a barrier for the common man in understanding legalese in judgments as most of these are delivered in English, which is difficult to understand for many people. PTI KND NB NB