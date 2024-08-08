Number of voters in Maharashtra up by over 7 lakh

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) The number of electors in Maharashtra has increased by more than 7.3 lakh compared to figures before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as per the draft list of revised voters' data.

There were 9,29,43,890 voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. The number has increased to 9,36,75,934 in the revised data released by the state's chief electoral officer on Wednesday.

The numbers of male and female voters before the Lok Sabha polls were 4,83,12,428 and 4,50,17,066, which increased by 3,40,660 and 3,91,324, respectively.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are due in October this year. PTI ND GK