Number of women winning gold medals is higher: UP Governor Patel

Ballia (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that the number of girls who received gold medals and want to work in the field of education is higher as compared to the boys who are lagging behind.

Addressing the sixth convocation of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University in Ballia, Patel said, "...and your children, whom we keep nagging to drink milk, eat this...they are lagging behind." "There are more girls among those who receive gold medals--think how girls are progressing gradually," Patel said.

She said while attending some other convocation ceremonies, she asked the girls about their plans for future. To which the girls responded that they would want to work in the education field. Whereas when she asked the boys, no one answered.

"Then I said that the boys will step into politics as it is the easiest to do," Patel said.

She added, "Universities should play an important role in connecting youth with skill development.'' Referring to the Modi government's plans for the youth, Patel said that ''Only those who pass the competition will be able to get government jobs. Where will those who fail in the competition go?'' Putting special emphasis on the skill development for the youth, Patel said that the central government's schemes can prove to be a boon for unemployed youth.

She said that ''Skill development can prove to be a powerful medium for their progress.'' ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made provision of money for every student. If there is no focus on skill development, how will the students benefit? Big companies in the country have been forced to provide internships to students. This will provide employment to students," she said.

"The Central government has made a provision to give interest-free money to more than one crore children. This has been done, so that employment increases. If we do not give skills to the students, then there will be no development," she added.

The UP Governor gave gold medals to 43 meritorious students on the occasion. Along with this, degrees were awarded to 23,344 students. PTI COR AR NAV HIG