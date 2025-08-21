Numbers clearly in favour of NDA for Vice President poll: YSRCP

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 21 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that the numbers are clearly in favour of NDA in the Vice President's election and the opposition is making a futile attempt.

The ruling NDA has picked Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, while the opposition's vice-presidential candidate is B Sudarshan Reddy.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has extended its support to Radhakrishnan.

During a press conference in Rajahmundry, the former minister noted that positions such as president, vice president, Lok Sabha speaker and other such positions transcend party affiliations.

"NDA has an advantage in this number game (VP poll). Then what is the need to put a contest and make them feel bad. It is wrong," said Satyanarayana, adding that the elections to positions such as president, vice president, Lok Sabha speaker, assembly speaker and others should be beyond party lines.

According to Satyanarayan, YSRCP is against these kinds of number games right from the time of its birth.

Though Jagan Mohan Reddy was against the Congress party, he had supported Pranab Mukherjee, who was fielded as the candidate for the president's position, he said.

Citing another such example, the YSRCP leader said that Reddy did not field a candidate for the Assembly Speaker's post in 2014 though he had 63 MLAs as it was clear that TDP had the advantage.

To give respect to that position, they won it unanimously, he said, noting that YSRCP is continuing that stand.