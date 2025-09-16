Nun found hanging in convent in Kerala, police suspect suicide

Kollam(Kerala), Sep 16 (PTI) A nun allegedly died by suicide at a convent here, police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old woman, a native of Tamil Nadu, was found hanging in her room at the convent on Monday evening.

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead, an officer of Kollam east police station said.

A suicide note was discovered in her room, but it only indicated that she suffered from "psychological" issues, he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and inquest proceedings are going on. PTI HMP HMP ROH