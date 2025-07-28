Nuns' arrest: LDF, UDF reacts strongly; BJP to send delegation to Chhattisgarh

Kochi, Jul 28 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Monday criticised the BJP over the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP announced that a delegation led by its general secretary, Anoop Antony, would soon visit Chhattisgarh to look into the matter.

Three people, including the nuns, were arrested at the Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh over alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official had said on Sunday.

The action was taken following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, accusing the trio of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them, the official said.

The incident showed that minorities are not safe in the BJP-ruled state, claimed the LDF and UDF.

The BJP's Kerala unit, which has been working to expand its support base in the southern state -- particularly among the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church --ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, responded defensively. A delegation would soon visit Chhattisgarh, it said.

The BJP's move came after two Kerala Ministers, P Rajeev and Roshy Augustine, visited the family of nun Preethi, one of the arrested by the Chhattisgarh police recently.

They visited the family here as directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to offer them the full support of the Left government.

A Congress delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and UDF MLAs, also visited the nun's family to express their solidarity.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Law Minister Rajeev strongly condemned the incident and said that not only religious freedom, but even the Constitution itself, is under threat in the country.

He urged society to view the arrest of the nuns not merely as a minority issue, but as a broader attack on the religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Besides raising a strong protest on one hand, we are also exploring all possible legal measures to address the matter. The chief minister has entrusted Roshy Augustine and me with this responsibility," Rajeev said.

He said the government had assured the family members of all possible support.

The minister added that the state's Resident Commissioner in New Delhi is continuously following up on the matter, and they expect a resolution at the earliest.

Augustine also described the arrest of the nuns as an "extremely painful incident" and a direct challenge to the Constitution of the country.

He said the arrested nuns had been engaged in missionary activities for years and possessed all the necessary legal documents to support their case.

Although it has been proven that the nuns were not involved in religious conversion or human trafficking, as alleged by right-wing activists, they were still imprisoned, the minister claimed.

He added that the Central government is expected to intervene in the matter and take steps to facilitate the release of the nuns at the earliest.

After visiting the family members, Satheesan said the incident was the latest example of minority communities being targeted and attacked in the country.

"It is part of an attempt to create division in society, make people fight each other, and gain political mileage from it," he alleged.

He also called for agitations across the country to resist such targeted attacks against communities.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticised Christian priests in the state, accusing them of not lodging strong protest against the incident.

He questioned whether the issue could be resolved simply by bishops offering prayers and writing editorials in their mouthpieces condemning the arrest of the nuns.

The BJP's state unit on Monday said that it had intervened to ensure justice for the arrested nuns.

Kerala BJP vice-president Shaun George told reporters that the party's state unit and central leadership had taken adequate steps to ensure that the nuns would not face any further difficulties, provided they had done nothing wrong.

"The offices of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have intervened in the matter in recent days. We have also been in frequent contact with the nuns' family members in the state. We hope that they will receive justice at the earliest," he said.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh claimed that human trafficking is a serious issue in Chhattisgarh.

An investigation is currently underway regarding human trafficking. The case involving the nuns is part of that probe, the party said.

If the nuns are innocent, their release will be ensured. Full security has already been guaranteed to the Christian community there, it added.

"A team led by Anoop Antony will be travelling to Chhattisgarh," the party said.

The BJP also alleged that some individuals are trying to communalise the incident, and even accused a minister in Kerala of attempting to do so.

It further said efforts are being made to politically capitalise on the arrest of the nuns by targeting the BJP.

Earlier in the day, the catholic church in the state strongly criticised the BJP and Sangh Parivar over the arrest of two nuns, alleging it was not just the nuns who were taken hostage, but rather the secular Constitution of the country itself.

Meanwhile, the family of one of the arrested nuns on Monday expressed serious concern for her safety.

Sister Preethi's family said the nuns and priests had been living in constant fear in Chhattisgarh, and had previously shared their concerns with relatives over the phone.

"Sister told us that the present situation was no longer the same as before, and that they were even afraid to go out freely. But we never imagined she would end up in such a situation," a family member told media in Kerala. PTI LGK KH