Nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh: Tharoor says no action taken despite his meeting BJP ministers

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday slammed the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh, calling it "gross injustice" and said that despite his taking up the matter with two BJP ministers, nothing has happened.

Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with one Sukhman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

The Opposition has been protesting the arrest, and a Congress delegation from Kerala arrived in Raipur on Friday to meet the two nuns.

Asked about the issue, Tharoor told reporters in the Parliament House complex, "What has been against the nuns is gross injustice. They did not do anything against the law. They were taking some tribal girls to the city for employment. On seeing this, groups like the Bajrang Dal created a ruckus. Upon seeing this, the police arrested these nuns. This is very wrong; this should not have happened." "An injustice has been done, and people are bringing this to the fore, but still they are in jail since a week. I met two BJP ministers, and they said they will look into it, but nothing has been done," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

He pointed out that individuals within the Kerala BJP stated they would go to Chhattisgarh to secure bail for the nuns; however, nothing has happened so far.

"It is Friday now, this is gross injustice," Tharoor added. PTI ASK ASK MPL MPL