Nurse arrested for killing parents over their refusal to inter-caste marriage

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman nurse was on Wednesday arrested in Vikarabad district of Telangana for allegedly killing her parents, who did not accept her marriage to a person belonging to another caste, police said.

The accused, administered overdose of sedative injections to her father and mother, aged 58 and 52, at their house at Yacharam village on January 24 resulting in their deaths.

The woman sought to marry a person, whom she came into contact on a social media platform, fell in love with him. However, her family members opposed their inter-caste marriage and they had arguments over it, a police official said.

After her parents refusal, the woman hatched a plan to eliminate them, so that she can marry her lover later, he stated.

The woman, working in Sangareddy district, brought sedative injections from the hospital and injected an overdose of the same to her parents on the pretext of treating their body pains.

As per her plan, the woman initially injected her mother and later her father on January 24 following which they died, police said.

She later called her brother and informed that the parents died over outstanding farm loans. Accordingly, her brother lodged a complaint with police based on which a case of suspicious death was registered.

Police, who recovered three injections from the house, found that they matched with the batch numbers of the injections in the Sangareddy hospital.

They questioned the woman and during interrogation she confessed to the crime, the official said, adding they altered the sections accordingly. The woman was arrested and remanded, police added. PTI VVK SJR VVK ADB