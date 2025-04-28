Nurse found dead on medical college campus in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old nurse allegedly committed suicide in her house on the campus of a private medical college here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said Aarti Deval completed her nursing course from Varun Arjun Medical College, a private institute in Tilhar area of the district. She was employed at the medical college and stayed in a house on its campus.

When she did not report for duty on Monday, her colleagues went to her residence and saw that the room door was locked from inside, police said.

Police reached the spot and broke open the door to find Deval's body.

According to the initial investigation, she took an excessive dose of anaesthesia, which led to her death, an officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the reason behind Deval taking the extreme step is being ascertained, he added. PTI COR NAV RHL