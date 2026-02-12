Nurse found hanging in room in Delhi's Mukherji Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old nurse was found hanging in her rented accommodation in northwest Delhi's Mukherji Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Priyanka, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was working at a private hospital, they said.

A PCR call regarding a suspected suicide was received, following which a team rushed to the rented room in Dheerpur village.

"The woman was found hanging inside her locked room. She was taken down, and further legal formalities were initiated," a senior police officer said.

A crime team was called to the spot, and the scene was inspected. However, no suicide note was recovered from the room, police said.

The body has been shifted to the BJRM mortuary for post-mortem examination, they said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.