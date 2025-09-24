Nurse injured in 'acid attack' in UP's Meerut; Police form 4 teams to nab attacker

Meerut, Sep 24 (PTI) A 38-year-old nurse was injured in an alleged acid attack in the Lohia Nagar area here, officials said on Wednesday. Police have formed four teams to investigate the matter.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Tuesday when the woman, a mother of three, was waiting for an auto-rickshaw on her way to the private hospital where she works. A youth, suspected to be a minor, hurled acid at her from behind before fleeing, police said.

She sustained injuries to her hands and was taken by passersby to a local hospital, from where she was referred to a medical college for further treatment, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Vipin Tada said, "Four teams led by the City Superintendent of Police have been deployed. The case would be solved soon." According to police, CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

The woman is a resident of Lohia Nagar, and her husband is a mason, police said.