Nurse killed, dentist injured in head-on collision between cars in Delhi’s Rohini

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A 47-year-old nurse died and a dentist was injured after their car collided head-on with an SUV in Begampur area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

The accident, which claimed the life of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital’s staff nurse Jyoti, happened at around 11 am on Monday, they said.

The police said they found two damaged cars -- a Santro and a Scorpio -- on the spot.

Bawana residents Jyoti and Vijayant (47), a dentist at a private hospital, were travelling in the Santro when the collision happened, they said, adding that the Scorpio driver is absconding.

The two injured were rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where Jyoti was declared dead, a police officer said.

Vijayant, who was driving the Santro, is undergoing treatment and remains unable to provide a statement due to severe injuries, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered at Begampur Police Station. CCTV footages are being checked to know the sequence of events and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.