Nurse murder case: BJP's Basavaraj Bommai visits victim's residence, offers condolences to kin

Haveri (Karnataka), Mar 15 (PTI) BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that there had been "lapses" in the Swati Byadagi murder case and that only a thorough investigation would reveal the truth.

The former Chief Minister visited Swati’s residence in Masoor village to console her family and offer his support.

Swati, who worked as a Nurse in Ranebennur, went missing on March 3. Her body was later found, and her family identified the remains. After the postmortem confirmed it as a murder, the police intensified their investigation and arrested her lover, Nayaz.

Speaking to journalists later, Bommai described the incident as a "social evil" and said, "Young girls were being misled and trapped through various temptations, only to be abandoned later." He said Swati’s mother lost her husband at a young age and worked tirelessly to raise her three children, ensuring they received a good education.

Swati, in turn, was building her life through her work, he added.

Bommai noted that while the police claimed to have found the body three days later, they only intensified their investigation after Swati’s mother provided a phone number.

"This indicates a lapse on the part of the police. When a missing person complaint is filed, the information is usually shared with nearby police stations. However, in this case, that did not happen, raising several suspicions," he said.

Bommai also stated that multiple people seemed to be involved and that only a full investigation would uncover the truth.

Criticising the state's law and order situation, he remarked, "There is no fear of the law, no fear of the police. Such incidents were unheard of in rural areas, but now they are happening there too. This shows that the perpetrators have no fear whatsoever."