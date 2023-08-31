Nurse showcaused for death of pregnant woman in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 31 (PTI) An Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) of Panki community health centre in Jharkhand's Palamu district was served a show-cause notice on Thursday following the death of a 30-year-old woman who had come to take admission in the centre for delivery on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The ANM allegedly referred victim Tarannum Biwi, a resident of Beru village in Panki block, to a private nursing home where she died on reaching, district civil surgeon Anil Kumar said.

The nursing home was sealed in the presence of its in-charge Reyaz Anwar after the victim's family and villagers staged protests over the death of the woman, police said.

A case against the nursing home and ANM Sunita Kumari has been registered in this regard, the civil surgeon said, adding that the accused ANM was reported at large.

He said the victim with labour pain came to the CHC for delivery but the ANM suggested her to take admission in a private nursing home.

The ANM called an ambulance operating under Mamta Vahan scheme and sent her to the nursing home instead of admitting her in the health centre, police said, adding that the ANM's husband, Pankaj Kumar, was the ambulance driver, who is also missing.

Tarannum died soon after reaching the nursing home, police added.

"We have served a show-cause notice to the nurse as per rules; she would be suspended and later dismissed from service," the civil surgeon said. PTI COR BS MNB