Nurse who recovered from Nipah virus infection dies of cardiac arrest in Bengal hospital: official

Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) A nurse who had recovered from Nipah virus infection died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in West Bengal's Barasat on Thursday, a state health department official said.

She had been taken off ventilator support at the end of January.

"She died of cardiac arrest this afternoon. Though she had recovered from Nipah infection, she was suffering from multiple complications," the official said.

The nurse had remained in a prolonged coma, which severely affected her immunity, and later developed a lung infection.

She is one of the two persons who had tested positive for Nipah infection last month. The other one, a male nurse, has been cured. PTI SCH NN