Nursery admissions: First merit list released by private schools

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The first merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic session was released by private schools in the national capital on Friday, with many schools selecting over 200 students in the confirmed category and placing more than 100 applicants on waiting lists.

Around 1,741 private schools uploaded their first admission list to their respective websites along with waiting lists. Parents and guardians who had registered their children for admission can check the lists and visit the schools between January 24 and February 3 to complete admission-related formalities, according to the Directorate of Education.

Several schools reported large numbers of shortlisted candidates. Bal Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar selected 132 students while placing 100 on the waiting list. St Paul’s Pre-Primary School in Hauz Khas shortlisted 478 candidates, while St George’s School in Alaknanda selected 155 students.

Similarly, ITL International School in Dwarka confirmed admission for 97 students and kept 43 on the waiting list, while Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt shortlisted 87 candidates.

Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, selected 90 candidates and placed 150 on the waiting list, while Ambience Public School in Safdarjung Enclave selected 207 students.

Under the revised admission structure notified by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage includes Nursery and Kindergarten (KG), followed by Class 1. For the 2026–27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2026.

Schools may allow an age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the school head, the department said.

As per the admission schedule, schools were required to upload their admission criteria and points for open seats — excluding Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories — by November 28. The last date for submission of application forms was December 27.

Schools adopted varied criteria for admissions, including neighbourhood proximity, sibling preference and alumni status. Details of applicants were uploaded on January 9, while marks allotted under the points system were made public by January 16.

The second admission list will be released on February 9, and the admission process will conclude on March 19. A district-level monitoring cell has been set up to ensure compliance and address grievances.

The department also clarified that any draw of lots, if required, must be conducted in the presence of parents and video recorded to ensure transparency.

Schools are allowed to collect only a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 and are barred from charging capitation fees or forcing parents to purchase a prospectus.