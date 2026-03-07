Nurses association says no compromise on Rs 40,000 salary demand; warns of indefinite strike

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) The private hospital nurses association that engaged in protests in Kerala said that it will not compromise on its demand for a basic salary of Rs 40,000 for nurses and warned of an indefinite strike if the demand was not met.

Addressing a press conference here, United Nurses Association (UNA) president Jaminsha said the association would go on a full strike if private hospitals fail to fix the basic monthly salary of nurses at Rs 40,000.

"Hospitals that are ready to provide Rs 40,000 as basic salary will be exempted from the protest. We will continue our protests at hospitals that are not willing to give the demanded salary," he said.

Jaminsha said an indefinite strike would begin from March 9 at hospitals that fail to meet the demand.

UNA leaders said there has been no revision in the basic salary of nurses in private hospitals since 2018.

He also said that, considering the election period, the association has ended its protest against the state government.

The state government recently decided to raise the minimum salary of nurses in private hospitals from Rs 20,000 to Rs 28,000, a decision the nurses’ association has rejected.

UNA has been conducting protests across Kerala demanding a salary revision.