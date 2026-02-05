Nurses' association to hold token strike seeking Rs 40,000 basic pay in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 5 (PTI) The UNA will hold a token strike demanding that the basic salary of nurses in private hospitals be raised to Rs 40,000, its leaders said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, United Nurses Association founder Jaminsha said there had been no pay revision in the private healthcare sector over the past seven years.

"UNA has been demanding for the last five years that the basic salary of nurses be fixed at Rs 40,000. Several hospitals have expressed their willingness to pay this amount," he said.

According to Jaminsha, the government should issue an order to this effect, but no such step has been taken so far.

He said a protest declaration convention would be held in Thrissur on February 21.

UNA leaders said that during the token strike, one-third of nurses in private hospitals would continue to work, while the remaining nurses would participate in the protest.

"It is only a token strike, but a majority of nurses will take part in it," Jaminsha said.

They added that nurses from 476 private hospitals across the state would participate in the protest.

The leaders said the course of further protest action would be decided if the government failed to act on their demand. PTI TBA SSK