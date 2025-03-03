Nursing College ragging: Five students to be dismissed, says Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 3 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday announced that five students involved in the brutal ragging incident at the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam, will be dismissed from the institution.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly, George termed the incident as one that had "shocked the conscience of Kerala society." "The five accused students are already under suspension, and orders have been issued to dismiss them from the college. A formal government order in this regard will be issued soon," she said.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Congress MLA Sajeev Joseph sought details on the action taken and whether the accused had any history of involvement in ragging cases.

To this, George replied, "They were not involved in any previous ragging incidents, and no such complaints had been registered against them." The minister also acknowledged serious lapses on the part of the college administration.

"As a result, the College Principal and the Assistant Warden in charge have been placed under suspension," she added.

George assured the House that the government would take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure strict enforcement of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines on ragging in all colleges under the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), including the effective functioning of anti-ragging cells.

The brutal ragging incident last month had triggered widespread public outcry in the state.

The abuse took place in the boys’ hostel, targeting first-year nursing students.

Five third-year students were arrested in the case.

They were arrested after a case was registered under the Prohibition of Ragging Act, following a complaint that ragging had been ongoing for nearly three months at the nursing college, which operates under the Government Medical College.

The arrested students are currently in district jail after their bail plea was rejected by a court in Kottayam.

Principal Sulekha A T, and assistant professor/assistant warden-in-charge of the student's hostel Ajeesh P Mani of the college, were suspended pending enquiry for allegedly failing to check ragging and effectively intervene in the matter. PTI ARM ARM ROH