Nursing officer arrested for supplying narcotics to Jaipur Central Jail inmates

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) A nursing officer posted at Jaipur Central Jail was arrested for allegedly supplying narcotic medicines to inmates, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rajkumar (35), was apprehended along with an inmate, Gograj Garhwal, who is currently lodged in the jail in connection with a POCSO case.

The case came to light after Bhankrota police arrested three men, identified as Abhiraj Singh, Sampat Singh, and Ankush Agrawal, on September 24 with a consignment of psychotropic drugs.

A carton seized from their possession contained over 37,000 capsules, packed in 86 separate packets, police said.

Following the arrests, the investigation was transferred to Bindayaka police station, and the trio was taken on remand for further interrogation. A special team was constituted to probe the supply network.

The cyber cell examined the call records of the accused, which revealed frequent communication between Ankush Agrawal and inmate Gograj Garhwal.

On Monday, Gograj was taken into custody on a production warrant and, during questioning, revealed that the drugs were being supplied to him inside the jail by nursing officer Rajkumar.

When authorities moved to arrest him, Rajkumar initially went absconding but was eventually traced and arrested from his native village in Kaman, Rajgarh police station area, Churu district, on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway, police added.