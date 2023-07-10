Nursing officer arrested in Jaipur for activities linked to carrying out fetal gender test

Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) The state PCPNDT cell has arrested a nursing officer in connection with allegedly carrying out illegal fetal gender test here, officials said on Monday.

The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 was enacted to stop female foeticide and arrest the declining sex ratio in India. The act has banned prenatal sex determination.

A decoy operation was launched by the state PCPNDT cell on Sunday to nab Ranveer Singh who worked as a nursing officer at Jakhal Community Health Centre, Nawalgarh, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off of an informer that a gang was conducting fetal sex tests of pregnant women in Jhunjhunu and Sikar district, a decoy operation was launched under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (PCPNDT) Satveer Singh, director of National Health Mission (NHM) Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni said.

Soni said that Vikas Khichad, a middleman, spoke to the decoy pregnant woman and her associate and asked them to get the sex test done for Rs 65,000. Khichad also received an online payment of Rs 30,000 as part of the deal.

Khichad later called the decoy pregnant woman to the Ratangarh bus stand, Soni said. From there, another middleman Ranveer Singh took the woman to a private house in Saraswati Colony, Sanganer, Jaipur.

Soni said that the PCPNDT decoy team later arrested Singh and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs. 35,000 from him.

A case under section 420 and 120-B IPC has been filed against Singh at Malpura Police Station and police has initiated a search for Khichad, officials said. PTI AG SKY