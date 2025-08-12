Nursing staff recruitment 'absolutely crucial' for health management: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Calling it "absolutely crucial" for health management, the Delhi High Court has ordered recruitment of nursing officers and para-medical staff in Delhi hospitals without any impediment.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora on August 8 said the process of recruitment should be undertaken post declaration of examination results and completion of necessary formalities.

The bench further asked the secretary of Delhi government's Health Department to join the proceedings on August 22 either physically or virtually.

The appointment was directed to be carried out on a post-to-post basis.

"The recruitment of these staff is absolutely crucial for the health management in hospitals in Delhi. The process of recruitment shall thus be undertaken without any impediment and as and when the results are declared, after completing the necessary formalities, the appointment shall be done on a post-to-post basis without waiting for the recruitment in the other post," it said.

The court was hearing a suo motu case initiated in 2017 over the alleged lack of critical care in government hospitals in the capital.

The high court had previously directed the AIIMS director to take over the responsibility of implementing the recommendations of the Dr S K Sarin committee which pointed out several deficiencies in the health system, including vacant posts, shortage of critical faculty members and infrastructure.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal was appointed as the amicus curiae in the case.

The Delhi government, in its July 10 status report, informed the court that vacancies of the nursing officers or para-medical staff in various hospitals was placed on record.

In the case of most of the recruitment, the results were scheduled to be declared on different dates beginning with April till December this year.

Over the years, the court issued various directions to ensure proper functioning of these government hospitals, including AIIMS.

On August 8, the high court ordered the Delhi government to advertise vacancies for posts of audiometric assistant, occupational therapist and physiotherapist.

The court also expressed "serious concerns" over 24 semi-constructed hospital projects where no work is being undertaken.

It noted the government in its May status report said the review committee was constituted and it gave a detailed report with respect to the construction of all these hospitals.

The court was informed that one of the recommendations in the Dr Sarin committee report was for the creation of dedicated palliative care hospitals following which the court asked the Delhi government to provide its stand in the status report. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK