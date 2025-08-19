Nursing student found hanging in lodge room in Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old nursing student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at a lodge, where she was residing, near Hesal Milan Chowk, around 20-km from here.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A note has been recovered from her room in which she claimed to have been suffering from depression. She also mentioned in the note that no one is responsible for this step,” Angara police station in-charge Hiralal Sah told PTI.

The case is being investigated from all angles, he said.

The deceased was a resident of Gumla, while her father is employed in Kerala. PTI SAN RBT