Imphal, May 14 (PTI) A fourth-semester nursing student from Meghalaya was found dead in her hostel at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Manipur's capital Imphal on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Abiel Sachiana from Rengram in West Garo Hills.

She was found hanging in her hostel, police said.

Authorities have started a probe into the incident, police added. PTI COR MNB