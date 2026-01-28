Nursing student held for snatching female employee’s chain at AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 28 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a nursing student for allegedly snatching a female employee’s chain when she was in an elevator of a high-security building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, officials said.

Accused Sunil Meena, 22, is a resident of Rajasthan and studies in a private nursing college in Bhopal. He allegedly committed the crime as he was facing financial difficulties, police said. He also has expensive desires, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vivek Singh told PTI Videos Meena was caught in the Bagh Sewania police station area and was subsequently arrested after he confessed to snatching the AIIMS staffer’s chain.

The official said Meena broke the law due to pressure from being in debt and his desire for expensive things. “Furthermore, the accused was facing financial difficulties after he transferred his money to a wrong account,” he said.

The accused chose AIIMS because he thought it would be easier to escape after committing the crime in a crowded area.

Singh said the jeweller who had purchased the stolen chain from Meena has also been charged in the case.

On January 25, a CCTV camera captured a chain-snatching incident at AIIMS Bhopal. The footage shows hospital employee Rajshree Soni stepping into an elevator to go to the fourth floor of a building. As soon as the elevator stops, a masked man snatches her chain and runs away. PTI MAS NR