Nursing student suicide: Three students arrested in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: Three students were arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the suicide of a nursing student here last week.

According to police, the arrest of three female students, who were classmates of Ammu Sajeev (22), a final-year BSc nursing student at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara, has been recorded.

The incident occurred at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara, Pathanamthitta district, on the night of November 15.

Ammu Sajeev, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hostel building.

"I quit" were the words she wrote in her diary before taking her life, police sources said.

Sajeev, the girl’s father, had earlier complained to the college principal that his daughter was being mentally tortured by her classmates and that her life was under threat.

The students named in the complaint were taken into custody on Thursday, police said.

Of them, two are natives of Kottayam while one hails from Kollam, they said.

"Their arrest has been recorded... charges of abetment to suicide have been invoked, after a detailed interrogation and probe,” sources added.

State Health Minister Veena George has also directed the Kerala University of Health Sciences to investigate the incident.