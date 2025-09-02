Nutrition education drive launched in Delhi schools

New Delhi, Sept 2 (PTI) As part of the National Nutrition Week, a school nutrition education programme was launched in the national capital on Tuesday.

Amway India, in collaboration with the Nourishing Schools Foundation, launched the initiative, which will be implemented across six government and NGO-run schools in Delhi. The initiative is expected to benefit over 6,000 people, including around 1,500 children, in its first year, a statement said.

The statement further mentioned that the programme aims to integrate nutrition learning into daily school routines through games, activities and specially developed toolkits. Additionally, teachers will be trained, and children will be encouraged to adopt healthy practices and to spread awareness in their communities.

At the launch event, officials from the Delhi education department, teachers and representatives of non-profit organisations participated in discussions on the importance of food literacy and healthy habits from a young age. Students also made presentations on nutrition and wellbeing.

"School-age is a decisive stage to shape lifelong habits, and nutrition is at the heart of that journey. By investing in early, preventive action, we are empowering children to become agents of change in their communities," Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director of Amway India, said.

Archana Sinha, co-founder of the Nourishing Schools Foundation, emphasised that schools can influence families and communities. "By equipping children with the right knowledge and skills, we can create a ripple effect of healthier choices that lasts a lifetime," she added.