Nutritious meal employees hold state-wide protest pressing demands

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees Association (TNNMEA) on Tuesday commenced their four day protests across the state pressing for various demands including revised pension, filling up of vacancies among others.

As the talks held with the government failed on January 19, the Association decided to hold protest in all the districts of the State from Tuesday till January 23, 2026, the Association's secretary A Jessy told reporters.

"We have been hoping that our demands will be fulfilled. We met the department officials on Monday and since the talks have failed, we are forced to stage protest till January 23 in all the district capitals," he added.

Expressing her disappointment with the DMK Government for not fulfilling the associations' long-pending demands, she said over 71,000 workers are taking part in the protests across Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu has over 1 lakh nutritious meal centres and 71,000 workers are engaged in it. This Association has been functioning for the last 45 years and we have been poorly paid. Our pension is Rs 2,000 only. During the 2021 elections, the DMK promised that it will fulfil our demands. But in the last 4.5 years it did not," she alleged.

"Since our demands are not met, we are forced to protest. If government is ready to talk with us, we are ready to reconsider our decision," she said.

As part of intensifying their protest, the Association has also planned to stage an agitation in front of the District Collectorates on January 24 and 25, across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the PMK faction led by Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said the protests called by the nutritious meal workers would cause severe consequences for students.

"Currently, 71,000 people are working across 43,038 nutritious meal centres and since they are protesting, all the 43,038 nutritious meal centres will come to a standstill. As a result, the students depending on these centres will face a situation where they cannot get food.", he said in a statement.

The Nutritious meal workers serve as the backbone of the government administration. They are the ones who act as a bridge between the government and the people, he said.

"Without further delay, the government should hold talks with the nutritious meal workers and fulfil their demands.", he urged.