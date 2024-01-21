Nyay Yatra: Assam Cong chief assaulted, Ramesh car attacked; party demands probe

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was assaulted while central leader Jairam Ramesh's car was targeted in Assam's Sonitpur district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday.

The party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the attack on Borah, alleging involvement of a BJP MLA and his supporters.

According to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Bedabrata Bora, a mob stopped Borah's car as he was driving to join the yatra's main entourage after a brief break.

"As the mob came in front of his convoy, our president stepped out of his car to see what was happening. He was punched on the nose, which left him bleeding," he said.

Another party worker, Hriday Das, was seriously injured and is currently hospitalised, he added.

After receiving first aid, the state chief continued with his scheduled programmes, including attending a public rally as part of the yatra.

Bora said a programme of the ruling BJP was taking place in the area, and alleged that people attending it were believed to be behind the incident.

"Our Sonitpur district president has already filed a police complaint in Jamugurihaat. We strongly condemn the incident and want an immediate inquiry. We suspect the hand of a BJP MLA in the incident and don't have faith on police probe only. We want a judicial inquiry," he added.

Earlier in the day, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was also allegedly attacked, and reporters accompanying the party's yatra were "assaulted" by unknown men, also in Sonitpur district, AICC communications coordinator Mahima Singh said.

"Ramesh ji's car and some others were moving to join the main yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack. We informed the police, and the additional superintendent of police visited the location," she added.

"The camera, badge, and other equipment of a vlogger who has been covering the yatra were snatched. Members of the party's social media team were also assaulted," she said.

"They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the vlogger's camera, claiming that it was not snatched," she added.

Ramesh posted about the attack on X, claiming that 'an unruly BJP crowd' tore off yatra stickers from the windshield, threw water and shouted anti-yatra slogans.

"But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa's doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," he wrote.

In another post, the AICC leader added, "I gather that the SP of the district in which the attacks took place on vehicles transporting me and my colleagues to the starting point of this afternoon's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is none other than the Assam CM's younger brother." Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding to Ramesh's initial post, instructed police to launch an investigation.

"Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice," he posted on X.

Replying to the CM, director general of police GP Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site: "Yes Sir. Would take lawful action as directed by your good self. Warm regards." PTI SSG RG MNB