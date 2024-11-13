Nyay Yatra received overwhelming response from people in phase 1: Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Wednesday that the "Nyay Yatra" organised by his party in the national capital has received overwhelming support from people in its first phase.

Advertisment

The first phase of the month-long "Delhi Nyay Yatra", which was launched on November 8 from Rajghat, concluded on Tuesday. It covered 125 kilometres spanning 15 Assembly constituencies in five days.

The march has been organised by the Congress, which has been out of power in the capital for more than 10 years now, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due early next year.

Yadav claimed that people want the Congress back in power in Delhi.

Advertisment

The second phase of the yatra will start from the Gokulpuri Assembly segment on Friday.

Yadav said he interacted with people from diverse social backgrounds and professions during the march.

The yatra has been taken out to put pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city on various issues in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Advertisment

The march will pass through all 70 Assembly segments in the national capital and conclude at Timarpur on December 4. It would be held in four phases.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched the over-4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Srinagar "Bharat Jodo Yatra" on September 7, 2022. It went on for 145 days, covering 12 states and two Union territories, and culminated on January 30, 2023.

The grand old party also organised a Manipur-to-Mumbai "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" between January and March this year. PTI NIT RC